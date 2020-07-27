Fiji: Tropical Cyclone Sarai - DREF Operation n° MDRFJ003, Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 24 December 2019, Fiji was hit by Tropical Cyclone (TC) Sarai and again on Saturday 18 January 2020 by TC Tino.

The Category 2 cyclones brought destructive winds and heavy rain, causing landslides and flooding in low lying areas in parts of the Central, Western and Northern divisions. It also resulted in the closure of roads and power outages in the main island of Viti Levu. The worst affected areas experienced destruction to crops and livestock. Damages to housing was also experienced in some areas, and the government activated four community evacuation centers.

The National Disaster Management Council declared a state of alert for the country and Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) were activated at national and sub-national (divisional and district) levels to monitor the progress, impact and respond with greater efficacy.