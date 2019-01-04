04 Jan 2019

Fiji - Tropical cyclone MONA Update (GDACS, JTWC, Fiji Meteorological Service) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jan 2019

After passing east of Rotuma Island (Fiji), tropical cyclone MONA continued south-south-west, strengthening. On 4 January, at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approx. 230 km north-west of Vanua Levu Island and 200 km north of Yasawa Island, with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h (tropical storm). It is forecast to strenghthen as it moves south-south-west towards Fiji's two main islands, Vanua Levu and Viti Levu, and reach Vanua Levu on 6 January with maximum sustained winds up to 130 km/h. Strong winds and heavy rainfall is expected over Yasawa, Vanua Levu and Viti Levu. A gale warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca and a tropical cyclone alert for all Fiji islands.

