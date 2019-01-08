08 Jan 2019

Fiji - Tropical cyclone MONA update (GDACS, Fiji Meteorological Service, Tonga Meteorological Service) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Jan 2019 View Original

Tropical cyclone MONA continues east-south-east over the South Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds up to 46 km/h (tropical depression). On 8 January at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 150 km south-west of Ona Llau Island (Lau Islands, Fiji) and 480 km west of Tongatapu Island (Tonga). A tropical cyclone warning remains in effect for Ha'apai, Tongatapu and 'Eua Islands (Tonga) and a strong wind warning for the southern Lau and Lomaivti Islands (Fiji).

