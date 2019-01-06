Fiji - Tropical cyclone Mona Update (DG ECHO, NDMO Fiji, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 January 2019)
As of 06:00 (UTC) on 6 January the Miji Metrological Service report that TC MONA was located about 120 km north northwest of Udu Point moving east south east.
They expect the cyclone to pass to the east of Tavenui around 14:00 (UTC) today and be centred approximately 200 km east of Viti Levu by 00:00 (UTC) on 7 January.
Media report that over 600 people have taken shelter in 15 evacuation centres around Fiji as TC MONA continues to approach Vanua Levu and surrounding smaller islands.