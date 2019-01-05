Fiji – Tropical Cyclone Mona Update (DG ECHO, IFRC, NDMO Fiji) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 January 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 05 Jan 2019 — View Original
- On 4 January, Tropical cyclone Mona continued to intensify and was upgraded to a Category 2, with gusts of wind of up to 120 km/h.
- On 5 January, TC Mona was downgraded into Category 1, moving east-southeast. It is expected to go through both main islands of Fiji, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.
- Initial reports indicate opening of evacuation centres and no incurred damages.