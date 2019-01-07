Fiji - Tropical Cyclone Mona (GDACS, JTWC, Fiji Meteorological Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2019)

After passing east of Fiji's two main islands Viti and Vanua Levu, tropical cyclone MONA continued east-south-east in the South Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds up to 83 km/h (tropical storm). On 7 January at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 177 km south-east of Ongea Ndriti Island (Lau Islands, Fiji) and 170 km north-west of Ha'apai Island (Tonga).