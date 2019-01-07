07 Jan 2019

Fiji - Tropical Cyclone Mona (GDACS, JTWC, Fiji Meteorological Service, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Jan 2019 View Original

  • After passing east of Fiji's two main islands Viti and Vanua Levu, tropical cyclone MONA continued east-south-east in the South Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds up to 83 km/h (tropical storm). On 7 January at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 177 km south-east of Ongea Ndriti Island (Lau Islands, Fiji) and 170 km north-west of Ha'apai Island (Tonga).

  • MONA is forecast to weaken slightly as it moves south-west but a gale warning remains in effect for Vanau Levi (Fiji) and the islands in the Koro Sea.

  • 2 000 people are taking shelter in 40 evacuation centres in Fiji.

