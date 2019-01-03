Fiji - Tropical cyclone MONA (GDACS, JTWC, Fiji Meteorological Service) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 January 2019)

Tropical cyclone MONA formed in the South Pacific Ocean on 2 January and started moving towards the Fiji Islands. On 3 January, at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approx. 160 km north-east of Rotuma island and 560 km north-west of Vanua Levu Island with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (tropical storm).

Over the next 48 hours, it is forecast to strenghthen and to continue south-south-west, passing 100-150 km east of Rotuma Island on 3 January. It could approach Vanua Levu Island late 5 January. MONA is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to Rotuma Island on 3 and 4 January, and to Vanua Levu on 5 and 6 January.