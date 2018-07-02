Fiji: Tropical Cyclone Keni - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Update n° 1, DREF n° MDRFJ002

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Tropical Cyclone (TC) Keni was initially monitored over the Pacific waters as Tropical Disturbance 13F (TD13F) analyzed far West of Fiji on the 2nd of April. TD13F, later upgraded to a tropical cyclone category 1 as it moved East South East towards Fiji.

TC Keni increased to Category 2 as it moved towards the Fiji Group on the 9th of April 2018. On the morning of the 10th of April, TC Keni was upgraded to category 3 and was located near 17.8 South 175.4 east. Close to its centre, it reached average winds of up to 150 km/hr.

IFRC CCST Suva continued to provide technical support to Fiji Red Cross and assisted in its communication needs, whilst FRCS worked alongside the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) to assist areas identified to be the worst affected from TC Keni. Kadavu was identified as a key focus area on the 12th of April as TC Keni had made landfall before exiting the group at 00.00hrs on the 11th of April.

Whilst the NDMO worked with donor partners for aerial reconnaissance in Kadavu, FRCS was able to secure a helicopter to mobilize a team of volunteers and staff on the ground to undertake assessments on the Island. Areas that were damaged by TC Josie within the Western Division were also areas worst affected in the aftermath of TC Keni and thus became key focus areas during the response period.

The NDMO worked with the Divisional Commissioner Eastern and the Divisional Commissioner Western during the response period, whilst FRCS Branches worked alongside their district offices in reaching affected areas. The northern division only experienced heavy rain and this was monitored by both the NDMO Divisional Offices and FRCS divisional north office.

As of the 13th of April, 90 evacuation centers were active with a total of 2,584 evacuees, which had declined from 12,000 evacuees recorded from previous days. A total of 446 schools were being used as evacuation centers. Schools in the West, especially those in Ba, took longer to return to normalcy as Ba was one of the areas worst affected in the Western Division.

There were 89,250 people estimated affected in the Western Division by TC Josie, a huge proportion of which were also affected in the onset of TC Keni. A total of 700 people were affected in the Northern Division by TC Josie in sugar cane farm settlements, this figure dropped during the TC Keni response as affected areas were mainly in the West.