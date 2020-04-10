Fiji

Fiji: Tropical Cyclone Harold Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 9 April 2020)

Tropical Cyclone Harold made landfall in Fiji as a category 4 cyclone on the night of 7-8 April. The cyclone has caused significant power outages, blocked roads due to fallen trees, and widespread flooding. Communication and electricity has been re-established in most areas, except in the Kadavu and Lau Group of Islands; most roads have been cleared from debris. Damage assessments are currently being conducted by the Fiji National Disaster Management Office and findings will be shared in the coming days.

