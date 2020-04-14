Fiji: Tropical Cyclone Harold Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 14 April 2020)

Highlights

Tropical Cyclone Harold made landfall in Fiji as a category 4 cyclone on the night of 7-8 April. The cyclone has caused significant power outages, blocked roads, and widespread flooding. On 12 April, Fiji government announced the Declaration of Natural Disaster for TC Harold in several divisions, in the Eastern Division for Kadavu and the Southern Lau group.

As of 14 April, over 1,700 evacuees are being sheltered in 61 evacuation centres in Central, West and Eastern Divisions.

Damage

As of 13 April, more than 2,740 houses have been assessed as being completely or partially damaged in the Western,

Central and Eastern Divisions. Agricultural losses (est. 894 ha) are estimated at FJD 19.6M, 11.4M in the Eastern Division alone.

Major damages to school infrastructure and facilities, resources and materials reported in Kadavu island (Eastern Division), Suva and Vatulele Island (Nadroga Navosa).

Response

Road clearance, restoration of the power supply and other infrastructural operations are ongoing. Food rations are being distributed to evacuees in Central and Western Divisions who remain in evacuation centres for more than 48 hours. Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is repairing damaged infrastructure to fully restore the water supply.