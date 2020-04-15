Fiji: Tropical Cyclone Harold Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation MDRFJ004

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Tropical cyclone (TC) Harold entered Fiji Waters on 8 April as a category 4 cyclone from the west and moved in a south easterly direction towards the southern part of Fiji. It brought heavy rain to the whole country causing widespread flooding. At 08:00 on 9 April, a total of 197 evacuation centres were activated across the country with 6,240 evacuees.

In the main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, there were reports of landslides and flooded crossings but no significant public infrastructural damages. However, the cyclone caused significant damages to the island of Kadavu and the islands in Southern Lau. The remoteness of these islands and damages to communication make assessment reporting challenging. FRCS was part of a joint aerial assessment conducted on 9 April. The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is collating reports from the aerial assessment. However, detailed damage assessments will be available when communications are restored and when assessment teams are able to travel to the outer islands. This remains a challenge due to the existing COVID -19 travel restrictions to outer islands. Images from the aerial assessment conducted by the Royal New Zealand Air Force confirm significant damage to dwelling places, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities and food and livelihood sources in the worst affected areas of Kadavu and Southern Lau.

Latest population figures from the 2017 Population report show a total of 10,869 people in Kadavu and 2,609 in Southern Lau.