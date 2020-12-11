Fiji
Fiji - Tropical cyclone FOUR-20 (MET Fiji, GDACS, JTWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2020)
- A new tropical cyclone named FOUR formed in the South Pacific Ocean, and it is moving west towards Rotuma Island (Fiji). On 11 December its center was located approximately 300 km south-east of Rotuma, with maximum sustained wind of 65 km/h.
- Tropical cyclone FOUR-20 is expected to strengthen, while moving west over the South Pacific Ocean, passing south of Rotuma in the afternoon (UTC) of 11 December.
- Heavy rainfall warnings remain in force for Rotuma and heavy rainfall, strong wind and high waves are expected over Rotuma on 11-12 December.