Fiji: Tropical Cyclone Cody - Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRFJ006

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Tropical Disturbance TD03F intensified into a tropical depression on 8 January 2022. By 10 January, it had transformed into Category 1 Tropical Cyclone Cody, bringing significant rain affecting the whole of Fiji. High precipitation over the Fiji group between 8 to 15 January made most of the western and central divisions water-logged and highly susceptible to flooding. There was extensive flooding in the Western division, and some communities in the Central and Eastern divisions were affected, especially within the district of Wainibuka and the island of Ovalau. Water levels were slow to subside in some areas due to saturated soil.