Fiji: Tropical Cyclone Cody - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRFJ006

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Tropical Disturbance TD03F intensified into a Tropical Depression on 8 January 2022. By 10 January, it had transformed into the category 1 Tropical Cyclone Cody, bringing significant rain affecting the whole of Fiji. The map on the right shows the area expected to be affected by excessive rainfall. The high level of precipitation over the Fiji group between 8-15 January has been significant and made most of the western and central divisions water-logged and highly susceptible to flooding. Extensive flooding in the Western region has also affected some communities in the Central and Eastern divisions. Water levels were slow to subside in some areas due to saturated land.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society Response Action

The FRCS has been very active since the flooding began and has undertaken the following:

Due to the COVID outbreak, the FRCS Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) initially operated remotely, with most communications conducted virtually. The activation of the FRCS EOC began on 10 January 2022. All COVID safety protocols have been adhered to for the response, including entering the physical EOC only as necessary. Coordination with the Divisions over Zoom meetings have prepared the divisional managers to support the branches and volunteers and to set up the FRCS divisional EOC’s. The EOCs support: Conduct health messaging (door to door and media platform) Activate and brief Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers Develop and disseminate Sitreps and update field reports (IFRC GO Platform). Prepare divisional EOC and branches with supplies for the response, e.g. water, generator, fuel, food).

Preparedness messages have been posted on all FRCS media platforms, and the preparedness work of community volunteers have been posted via social media.

Initial damage assessments are in progress, and distributions have commenced in some locations. The assessment process is expected to be completed this week. Further distributions are expected, and a revised operational plan will be done if the needs exceed the current estimates

Prior to TC Cody, stock in all high-risk branches had been replenished from the previous operation, TC Yasa Ana (MDRFJ005), allowing for a smooth and speedy response from the field.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Actions in country

The IFRC has provided support to the FRCS National Office Emergency Operations, providing technical support and advice on the response, DREF application and review. IFRC has been supporting coordination between Movement partners and Government disaster management authorities and has been active in the Pacific Humanitarian Team Principals and Coordinator’s meetings and within Shelter Cluster Coordination as one of the co-leads of the national cluster.

Overview of other actors’ action in country

The Director of NDMO urged all Fiji citizens to take safety precautionary measures, especially to avoid going through flooded waters, as past similar weather events showed that most people died in drowning incidences. It is even more critical to avoid the rain now as acid rain clouds from the Tonga volcanic eruption may cause further health hazards.

The Minister for Commerce and the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services highlighted the importance of adhering to COVID protocols. Due to rising cases, social gatherings are limited to 20 people, and COVID-19 SOPs are in place in the evacuation centres.

Food distributions are being undertaken by the government in all evacuation centres and supplemented by Save the Children and other community NGOs.

Coordination with the authorities

The National EOC (NEOC) sit reps are produced daily. The NDMO leads the coordination of actors at the national level, and the Divisional EOCs leads in Lautoka and Labasa. The National EOC will continue to monitor the situation whilst maintaining communication with divisional and branch EOCs. Discussions and response plans are carried out with Divisional Commissioners, Provincial Administrators and District Authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Medical Services. The FRC and other NGOs will contribute to national plans coordinated through the Disaster Management Committees and the Disaster Preparedness Committees. The Disaster Services Liaison1 (DSLO) has been activated and conducted online meetings from 10 January 2021.

Inter-agency coordination

The NDMO cluster focal point has updated all cluster members of the current situation. The FRCS is a member of four national clusters – WASH, Health and Nutrition, Shelter and Safety and Protection. On 17 January, national inter-cluster meetings were held by NDMO to discuss response plans.