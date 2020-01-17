Fiji, Tonga, Wallis and Futuna - Tropical Cyclone TINO (GDACS, JTWC, FMS, MEIDECC, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 January 2020)

A new Tropical Cyclone named TINO, formed in the Southwest Pacific Ocean on 16 January and started moving towards Fiji Islands. On 17 January at 0.00, its centre was located approximately 178 km north-west of Labasa Town (Vanua Levu Island) with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h.

TINO is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Fiji midday of 17 January and further moving close to Tongatapu Island (southern Tonga) on 18 January morning bringing heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge.

Media report that evacuation centres have been opened in several parts of north Fiji and all schools in northern and eastern divisions have been closed.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS), storm, gale and strong wind warnings are in effect, while storm, heavy rain and flash flood warnings are in force for Tonga according to Tonga Meteorological Service (MEIDECC).