Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone YASA-20 (Fiji MET, GDACS, JTWC, media, Tonga MET, VMGD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2020)
Tropical cyclone YASA-20 is moving east-southeast over the South Pacific Ocean and on 16 December its centre was located approximately 525 km north-west of Labasa Town (Vanua Levu Island, Fiji), with maximum sustained wind of 259 km/h.
Tropical cyclone YASA-20 is forecast to move south-east, approaching Vanua Levu Island on the morning of 17 December, with maximum sustained wind up to 220-230 km/h. After that, it will move southward, crossing the Eastern Division Islands on 17-18 December and passing 415 km east of Tongatapu Island (Tonga) on 19 December.
According to media reports, the authorities set-up 1,037 evacuation centres across Central, Northern and Western Divisions.
Heavy rain, storm, gale and storm surge warnings have been issued for most of Fiji. Strong wind warnings are in effect for most of Vanuatu and for Tongatapu and 'Eua Islands (Tonga).