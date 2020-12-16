Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone YASA-20 (Fiji MET, GDACS, JTWC, media, Tonga MET, VMGD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2020)

Tropical cyclone YASA-20 is moving east-southeast over the South Pacific Ocean and on 16 December its centre was located approximately 525 km north-west of Labasa Town (Vanua Levu Island, Fiji), with maximum sustained wind of 259 km/h.

Tropical cyclone YASA-20 is forecast to move south-east, approaching Vanua Levu Island on the morning of 17 December, with maximum sustained wind up to 220-230 km/h. After that, it will move southward, crossing the Eastern Division Islands on 17-18 December and passing 415 km east of Tongatapu Island (Tonga) on 19 December.

According to media reports, the authorities set-up 1,037 evacuation centres across Central, Northern and Western Divisions.