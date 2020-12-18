Fiji, Tonga - Tropical Cyclone YASA update (Al Jazeera, Fiji MET, Fiji NDMO, GDACS, IFRC, The Guardian, Tonga MET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 December 2020)

After passing over Vanua Levu (Fiji), tropical cyclone YASA has weakened and is moving south-east over Koro Sea. On 18 December, its center was located approximately 10 km south-west of Lakemba Island (Lau Group). According to initial reports, at least two people died and 23,479 people sought shelter in 457 evacuation centres across Fiji. Extensive damage due to flooding, strong wind, storm surge and landslides has been reported in Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

In Fiji, a hurricane warning remains in force for Eastern Division, flood warnings for the low lying areas of the country and a strong wind warning for most of the country. Heavy rainfall, storm surge and high wave warnings have been issued for the southern coast of Vanua Levu, eastern Viti Levu, Taveuni, Lomaiviti, and Lau Group.

In Tonga, a hurricane warning is in force for Tongatapu and 'Eua and a storm warning has been issued for Ha’apai Group (southern Tonga). Strong wind, heavy rainfall and high waves are forecast over most of Tonga.