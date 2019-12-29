Fiji, Tonga – Tropical Cyclone Sarai (Fiji Meteorological Service, Tonga Meteorological Service, TSR, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 29 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Dec 2019 — View Original
- Tropical Cyclone Sarai, category 2, is located approximately 520 km west-northwest of Tonga as of 29 December 10:00 UTC. Close to its centre, the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 120km/h with momentary gusts up to 150 km/h. TC Sarai continues moving at about 8 km/h east-southeast towards Tongan waters on 31 December.
- Storm and flood warnings have been issued in Fiji with one person reported dead and one missing. It is estimated that over 2,500 people have been moved to 70 evacuation centres.
- The Tonga Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain and flash flood warning for the entire country, with expected rough seas up to 4 meters.
- The ERCC is closely monitoring the situation.