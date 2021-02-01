Fiji, Tonga - Tropical cyclone activity (GDACS, JTWC, met.gov.fj, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 February 2021)

Tropical cyclone ANA, crossed Viti Levu Island and Kadavu Islands on 30-31 January with maximum sustained wind up to 110-120 km/h.

According to the National Disaster Management Office of Fiji, there are 10,259 people in 318 evacuation centres across the country, with 5,776 in Fiji’s northern division that was badly hit by tropical cyclone Yasa. One person died and five are missing.

In the meantime, another tropical cyclone named BINA, was moving south-east close the past track of ANA. On 1 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located 163 km north-west of northern Vanua Levu Island (northern Fiji), with maximum sustained wind of 65 km/h.

BINA is weakening in a low pressure system while ANA will continue moving southward offshore.

Storm and flood warnings are in effect for most of Fiji Islands. On 1-2 February, heavy rain and strong wind are forecast over Fiji and Tonga.