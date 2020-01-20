Fiji, Tonga, Samoan Archipelago - Tropical Cyclone TINO update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 January 2020)

Tropical Cyclone TINO passed over south Pacific Ocean near Fiji, Tonga, and Samoan Archipelago on 17-18 January, causing heavy rain and strong winds, and triggering flash floods, which resulted in casualties and damage.

In Fiji, as of 20 January, media report 2 fatalities in Nuku District (southern Viti Levu Island), 3,115 displaced people in 78 evacuation centres, 15 roads closed and a number of buildings damaged across the country. In addition, flights, power and water supply disruption were reported.

In Tonga, around 3,000 people were reported without power across Ha'apai Islands group (central Tonga). In Samoa, power supply, international flights as well as inter-island ferry disruption were reported.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over Fiji and Tonga, while moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over the Samoan Archipelago.