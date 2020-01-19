19 Jan 2020

Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand – Cyclone Tino (DG ECHO, IFRC, Government of Tonga, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Jan 2020 View Original

  • In Fiji, disruption to services is by now limited to a few re-scheduled flights, some power and water supplies interruption and roads blockage. Twenty-two Evacuation Centres remain activated in the Eastern Division and total evacuees now stand at 279. Restoration of water and power supply and road access continues.

  • In Tonga, Ha’apai and Vava’u has suffered the most from category 3 Cyclone Tino. Infrastructure in Ha’apai is in urgent need of repair. According to the Government of Tonga, there had been no reported casualties or deaths from the storm but many areas in Ha'apai remained without power. The agriculture sector faces the most damage again, as a result of the cyclone.

  • The cyclone has been downgraded to category 2 and is moving towards New Zealand. The most impacted areas will be the East Cape, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.