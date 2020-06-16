Fiji: Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) Transport and Storage Services, June 2020

Please note that Pacific Air Transport Services will only be provided if there are no viable commercial options available. Information on currently available commercial options is posted on the Logistics Cluster Pacific Operations webpage.

OVERVIEW

This document provides an overview of the logistics services to be made available through the Pacific Logistics Cluster, how humanitarian actors responding to the crisis in the Pacific may access these services, and the conditions under which these services are to be provided.

The objective of these services is to enable responding organisations to establish an uninterrupted supply chain that supports the delivery of medical and humanitarian relief items to the affected population. These services are not intended to replace the logistics capacities of other organisations, nor are they meant to compete with the commercial market. Rather, they are intended to fill identified gaps and provide a last resort option in case other service providers are not available.

The services may be amended or withdrawn in part or in full, for any of the following reasons:

changes in the situation on the ground;

no longer an agreed upon/identified need;

funding constraints.

This document will be updated, and services provided may change as the situation evolves and operational requirements develop. Updated versions will be shared on the Pacific Operations page (https://logcluster.org/ops/pacific) and shared via the mailing list.