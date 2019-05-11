11 May 2019

Fiji Shelter Handbook: Inclusive and Accessible Shelter Planning for Fijian Communities

Report
from Government of Fiji, Shelter Cluster
Published on 08 May 2019 View Original
Download PDF (11.62 MB)

Why Shelter Coordination?

The Fiji Shelter Handbook focuses on shelter coordination and response in Fiji.

The handbook holistically supports the shelter sector’s preparedness for and response to disasters such as cyclones, floods, droughts, earthquakes and tsunamis. This support is especially relevant in the context of the severe climate change impacts faced by Pacific nations like Fiji.

One of the key challenges faced by the sector is the timely deployment into relief and the transition into early recovery and lasting resilience.

This is important to ensure affected communities are provided a pathway to durable shelter solutions as quickly as possible.

The use of this book as a guide will assist in minimizing the time spent in understanding the processes and products associated with shelter response in the event of a disaster and thereby enhancing the speed and effectiveness of the response.

This book is the first version of a work in progress towards continuing updates as we move forward and it is my belief that we will continue to work together to promote and improve this tool for more efficient shelter response for our Fijian families.

The Fiji Shelter Cluster is thankful to the Australian Government for its support towards this initiative and to Habitat for Humanity Fiji with the relevant Shelter Cluster stakeholders for facilitating the production of this tool.

Vula Shaw
Acting Director Ministry of Housing
Shelter Cluster Fiji

