Fiji: Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa Situation Report No. 06 (as of 06 January 2021)

This report is produced by the OCHA Office of the Pacific Islands (OoP) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period of 30 December – 06 January 2021. The next report will be issued on or around 12 January 2021.

Highlights

Assessments and initial distribution of relief assistance are continuing throughout affected areas. According to authorities, relief has reached every affected community in the Northern and Eastern Divisions with more than 37,000 food ration packs and NFIs delivered. Around 900 households have received seedlings to help rehabilitate damaged farms;

The number of Evacuation Centres has decreased to 35 (all in the Northern Division), currently accommodating 803 persons. All schools have been cleared as evacuation centres and should be ready to receive students when the new school year is starting in about two weeks;

The Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) opened an operations room in Labasa for all partners operating in the north. This will help to further enhance coordination and liaison between humanitarian partners and governmental counterparts;

HMAS Adelaide, an Australian navy vessel, reached Fiji waters on 30 Dec and has begun its support of TC Yasa relief efforts by assisting distribution of NFIs and other relief items to remote areas, helping to rehabilitate damaged and destroyed school buildings as well as providing safe drinking water.

Situation Overview

Assessments and initial distributions of relief assistance are continuing throughout affected areas. Humanitarian partners (UN agencies and NGOs) are working together with government authorities (NDMO, ministries, division entities) to assess the impact of TC Yasa, establish humanitarian needs and work on the response.

According to authorities, relief has reached every affected community in the Northern and Eastern Divisions with more than 37,000 food ration packs and NFIs delivered to people in need. Around 900 households have received seedlings to help rehabilitate their damaged farms. That support will continue on a needs-only basis as assessments complete.

The local government is asking support from all to accelerate efforts to clean villages from debris. Essential services continue to be restored. In Savusavu, the second largest town on Vanua Levu, the power supply has been restored to 80 percent, but Labasa itself is still about only 40 percent.

As of 05 January, 2021, 35 Evacuation Centres (all in the Northern Division) remain active, accommodating 803 persons. Delivery of food rations and NFIs to open ECs is continuing. No schools are used anymore as evacuation centres. However, there are community members who cannot return to their villages, they will be supported with tents and other facilities to stay within the school premises temporarily. All schools should be ready for the start of the school year on 18 January.