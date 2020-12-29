Fiji: Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa Situation Report No. 05 (as of 29 December 2020)

This report is produced by the OCHA Office of the Pacific Islands (OoP) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period of 25 – 29 December 2020. The next report will be issued on or around 04 January 2021.

Highlights

• Assessments and initial distribution of relief assistance are continuing throughout affected areas;

• Health facilities are providing essential health services, although at least 24 are in need of repair; initial estimates speak of costs of some FJD 2.3m;

• More than 100 schools have been damaged; nevertheless, all students by now were able to complete their exams;

• There are still 84 Evacuation Centres open, accommodating 3,206 persons;

• Australia is sending one vessel with aerial assets and engineering capability to Fiji to support the humanitarian response and recovery efforts.

Situation Overview

Essential Services continue to be restored in affected areas. Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) is making steady progress restoring electricity in cyclone-hit areas. This also allows a daily improvement of connectivity of Telecom Fiji Limited (TFL).

Assessment throughout affected areas are continuing. The national shelter cluster has completed IDAs in the Northern, Central and Western Divisions and reported 1,102 houses destroyed and 3,102 houses partially damaged.

As data from the Eastern Division are not yet available, the total number of destroyed and damaged houses will likely rise.

Despite the impact of TC Yasa on the health infrastructure, health facilities continue to provide essential health services. Health teams are investigating reported dengue and typhoid cases in the Northern Division, and are conducting health, hygiene, and vector control awareness. WASH in health facilities is a priority, with some health centres and nursing stations lacking access to power, safe/adequate water and appropriate sanitation facilities. At least 24 health facilities in the Northern and Eastern Divisions have suffered infrastructure damage and repairs are needed. Some quick-fix repairs have already started. Estimated costs around FJD 2.3m.

WASH assessments by NDMO were completed in Western, Central and Northern Divisions. Of the assessed 5,000 households (some 22,000 people) around 40% urgently need water and sanitary facilities. Partners are delivering emergency WASH kits in parallel to the ongoing damage and needs assessments.

The Ministry of Education, with the help of education cluster partners, has completed Initial Damage Assessments (IDAs). 101 schools have been damaged. Some exams had to be cancelled due to the cyclone but the ministry now reports that all students have been able to complete their exams.

Members of the Protection cluster are being part of the various assessment teams. In addition, the cluster has sent councilors to affected areas to provide psycho-social support. Another team will support the coordination and preparation for the establishment of Women-Friendly Spaces. One partners assists the Fiji Red Cross Society in the restoration of family links.

The Ministry of Agriculture is currently working on a response plan and will initially prioritize assistance for 15,000 agricultural households most affected by TC Yasa. Fisheries assessments are still ongoing. Distributions of food rations, seed, plant cuttings and livestock are being carried out in selected areas.

As of 28 Dec, there were 84 Evacuation Centres (ECs) open, accommodating 3,206 evacuees. The majority of these centres were in the Northern Division (80 centres with 3,021persons), the rest (04) in the Eastern Division (with 185 persons). All ECs in the Central and Western Division are closed. All open ECs receive food rations and NFIs. Authorities are now focused on ensuring that all persons leave ECs, particularly those who are schools as the new school year will start in about three weeks. During this reporting period, ECs have been disinfected by MHMS teams.