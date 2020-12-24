Fiji: Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa Situation Report No. 04 (as of 24 December 2020)

This report is produced by the OCHA Office of the Pacific Islands (OoP) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period of 23 – 24 December 2020. The next report will be issued on or around 29 December 2020.

Highlights

Increasing number of assessment teams are collecting data in the cyclone-affected areas to establish damages and humanitarian needs;

The government-led Initial Damage Assessment estimates the loss of Crops, Livestock and Infrastructure at FJD 109m (approx. USD 53m);

Some areas are still not accessible, particularly remote islands;

First humanitarian assistance deliveries to people in need are taking place;

There are still 159 Evacuation Centres open (mostly in the Northern Division) accommodating 5,346 evacuees;

Australia provides AUD 4.5m (approx. USD 3.4m) in humanitarian relief to support the response to the devastation caused by TC Yasa.

Situation Overview

Essential services continue to be restored in affect areas. Telecommunications are working in Labasa again. Telecom Fiji Limited (TFL) reports that 80% of fibre-lines infrastructure is restored across the Northern Division. Additional teams to fast track power supply restauration have been deployed. Repair of water supply systems by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) is proceeding well.

There is now an increasing number of assessment teams on the ground from various government entities and humanitarian partners. The effort is government-led and coordinated by the National Disaster Management Office. In addition, the MoH has deployed more than 40 staff to the Northern and Eastern Divisions to support ongoing assessments, health service delivery/outreach in communities and evacuation centres, outbreak surveillance and other services.

Still some remote areas have not yet been reached by assessment teams. Access to islands is still a challenge. The Government of Fiji has sent a number of vessels with teams and relief items to hard-to-reach areas. On 23 Dec, for example, a ship departed to Koro, Nairai, Gau and Batiki carrying 3,924 food packs including NFIs for distribution and government officials to conduct damage assessments. Another ship left forNabouwalu, transporting MHMS, RFMF, MIMS, WAF and MOA officers to assist in DDA for the Northern Division.

Initial assessment data coming from these deployed teams indicate that priority fields of intervention seem to be food assistance, emergency shelter, WASH interventions (particularly for damaged health facilities), assistance to farmers and also Protection-related services such as psycho-social support. The precise needs and extent of humanitarian response activities will be established in the coming days when more assessment data become available and are being analyzed.

The Ministry of Agriculture conducted an Initial Damage Assessment and estimates the loss of crops, livestock, and infrastructure at about FJD 109m (95% of this amount is for crops alone). Almost 50% of this destruction happened in the Northern Division.

Initial distributions such as food assistance, emergency shelter and also WASH kits, as well as essential household items have started in various locations of affected areas. Substantial number of relief items, among them food rations, WASH and health supplies are on their way to cyclone-hit areas. Despite damage and impact on health facilities, communities in the areas most affected continue to receive essential health services.