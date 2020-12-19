Fiji: Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa Situation Report No. 01 (as of 18 December 2020)

This report is produced by the OCHA Office of the Pacific Islands (OoP) in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period of 17 – 18 December 2020. The next report will be issued on or around 19 December 2020.

Highlights

On 17 December, 2020, TC Yasa cut a path of destruction across Vanua Levu. It was the strongest cyclone since TC Winston in 2016 to hit Fiji;

NDMO estimates that some 93,000 people (21,000 households) living in the most affected areas of the cyclone.

02 persons have been confirmed dead;

The damage of the cyclone is estimated by the government to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars;

A 30 day State of Natural Disaster has been declared.

Situation Overview

TC Yasa, with Cat 5 intensity, made landfall over Vanua Levu, Fiji, in the evening of 17 December. It caused heavy destruction to infrastructure, buildings and agricultural areas. The Government of Fiji speaks of hundreds of millions of dollars. It was the strongest storm in the basin since TC Winston in 2016 and the strongest in the cyclone season 2020 – 21.

Based on the secondary data analysis of the cyclone track, there are about 145,000 people within the area with wind speed higher 120km/h. About 130,000 are in the northern division. WFP’s initial vulnerability assessment indicates that approximately 70,000 people in the 3 provinces of northern division are economically vulnerable.

The authorities confirmed that two people have died; one in the Western and one in the Northern Division.

To ensure public safety, on 17 December, 2020, the Government declared a 14-hour curfew from 4 pm to 6 am as TC Yasa was making landfall in Fiji. On 18 December, the Government declared a 10-hour curfew from 8 pm to 6 am.

During the height of the storm, some 23,000 people sought shelter in evacuation centers. COVID-19 quarantine measures remain in place. In a note of 14 Dec, 2020, MoFA stipulated that all incoming travelers to undergo mandatory “Entry Swabbing Testing” on Day 2 after arrival into Fiji; and on Day 12 of quarantine to determine their release or otherwise on Day 14.