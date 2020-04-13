Fiji - Response to Tropical Cyclone Harold

In the night of 7-8 April TC Harold headed to Fiji where it hit Viti Levu and the islands to the east as a Category 4 cyclone. The cyclone has caused significant power outages, blocked roads due to fallen trees, and widespread flooding. Fiji's government has declared a State of Natural Disaster in areas affected by TC Harold.

The Fiji Business Disaster Resilience Council has been responding to this disaster while under COVID-19 pandemic lock-down conditions. The network is working with its partners to provide essential relief items such as clean cookstoves to the homes impacted by Harold to the Eastern Division for Kadavu and the Southern Lau group.