Fiji Red Cross Receives Donation from Credit Corporation of Fiji

“It makes us feel quite humble in these circumstances; we’re just trying to do our bit”, Mr. Peter Dixon, Managing Director, Credit Corporation.

These were sentiments of Mr. Dixon earlier today, referring to the work that Fiji Red Cross Society is doing in responding to the relief efforts in affected communities by Tropical Cyclone Yasa. A cheque amounting to FJD20,000 was handed to the Fiji Red Cross Society Director General, Ms Ilisapeci Rokotunidau today, as part of their contribution to the work that is underway in identified affected parts of the country.

The Fiji Red Cross wishes to thank Mr. Peter Dixon and Credit Corporation for their support to its humanitarian efforts and emergency response to communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.