Fiji
Fiji: Project Highlights “Pro-Resilient Fiji – Strengthening climate resilience of communities for food and nutrition security” (OSRO/FIJ/701/EC)
Attachments
Objective:
To sustainably reduce the impacts of climate-related risks on food security through enhancing risk identification and management capacities at national, provincial and village levels.
Key partners:
Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) and National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).
Beneficiaries reached:
30 388 farmers.
Activities implemented:
- Reactivated the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster (FSLC), developed FSLC's terms of reference, work plan and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on disaster risk management (DRM) and early action.
- Trained 322 personnel from MoA, NDMO, FSLC and other key stakeholders on data collection, DRM and design and implementation of post-disaster assessments.
- Supported the development of information management standards for post-disaster needs assessments (PDNA), submitted an updated initial damage assessment to NDMO and developed a post-disaster damage and loss assessment.
- Established the Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Unit (DRMCC) within MoA.
- Conducted a comprehensive review of national policies and literature on drought early warning system (DEWS) in collaboration with NDMO, Fiji Meteorological Services and MoA.
- Conducted two workshops to define indicators, triggers for activating various levels of alerts and mainstream early action, engaging approximately 100 participants from various national entities.
- Established the early warning early action technical working group (EWEA TWG), engaging government institutions, academia and development partners in one platform to coordinate DRM actions.
- Supported the organization of four divisional workshops led by NDMO to prepare the National Drought Management Plan (NDMP), engaging 80 participants from various institutions at divisional levels.
- Established a system for monitoring DEWS indicators and analysis; and published two drought information bulletins.
- Organized three workshops at the provincial level to define SOPs for each level of drought warning, engaging more than 70 representatives from provincial institutions, MoA and members of the civil society.
- Organized a national level workshop to share lessons learned from the implementation of the project, engaging 50high-level representatives from various national institutions, resource partners and technical experts.
- Conducted a vulnerability and needs assessment using KoBo toolbox in three provinces to identify drought-prone/affected communities, reaching a total of 73 communities.
- Trained 103 farmers (of whom 60 percent women and youth representatives) in Bua, Nadroga and Ra Provinces on community-based disaster risk reduction (CBDRM).
- Provided a total of 30 388 beneficiary farmers with 7 691 climate-smart agricultural inputs kits.
- Facilitated a training of trainers (ToT) for 327 farmers (of whom 108 women) on practical climate-smart and nutrition-sensitive agriculture techniques as well as 16MoA extension staff (of whom sevenwomen); and trained 7799farmers on climate-smart agricultural practices.
- Conducted a vulnerability and needs assessment in the targeted areas focusing on mixed crop and livestock, water management and food processing and preservation.
- Installed 100simplified gravity-fed drip irrigation systems (SGDIS), benefiting approximately 6 000 households.
- Trained two engineers from MoA's Koronivia Research Station; and conducted four ToTs to 246 farmers (of whom 98 women) and 16 MoA extension staff (of whom sevenwomen) on water management, drip irrigation systems and rainwater harvesting.
- Developed a training manual for farmers and extension officers of MoA on water management, harvesting techniques, drip irrigation techniques and the design and benefits of SGDIS.
- Developed a technical manual for farmers and extension workers on food processing and preservation techniques.
- Conducted a ToT on food processing and preservation techniques, reaching a total of 450 farmers and 53 MoA personnel and other national stakeholders (of whom 238 women).
- Supported 108 communities through the distribution of hand operated grinders, benefiting approximately 7 560 households.
- Distributed 40 rice harvesters and 1 100 rice milling machines to 40 rice farming clusters, benefiting approximately 19 000 households and 15 MoA agriculture stations.
Impact:
- Enabled FSLC to become fully operational and effective in ensuring coordination among the various food security actors in response to crises and disasters.
- Enhanced the knowledge of MoA, NDMO, FSLC and other key stakeholders on data collection, DRM and design and implementation of post-disaster assessments.
- Enabled MoA to institutionalize information management capacities and enhance coordination of data collection and management among all key national actors, thanks to the establishment of the DRMCC unit.
- Enabled ten drought-prone communities to establish ten DRM committees and design and adopt tenCBDRM plans, enhancing their preparedness to respond to climate-related disasters, thanks to CBDRM training.
- Enhanced the coordination between government institutions, academia and development partners, thanks to the establishment of EWEA TWG.
- Enabled the institutionalization of DEWS practices, thanks to the inclusion of DEWS in NDMP.
- Enabled approximately 6 000 households to improve their access to irrigation water, thanks to the construction of 100 SGDIS.
- Enhanced the productivity of approximately 19 000 farming households, thanks to the distribution of 40 rice harvesters and 1 100 rice milling machines to 40 rice farming cluster groups.
- Enhanced the ability of approximately 7 560 households to process food, thanks to the distribution of hand operated grinders and the construction of a solar dryer.
- Enhanced the knowledge of the targeted communities on climate-smart agricultural techniques, water management and food processing and preservation.
- Contributed to a significant reduction (53percent) in financial damage to the agriculture sector in Fiji in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020, thanks to the project's DRM interventions.
- Enabled 28 565 farmers out of the 30 388 supported farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices, enhancing the resilience of their livelihood and food security.
- Enabled 100 percent of the beneficiaries to achieve an acceptable household dietary diversity score compared to only 73 percent prior to the project's interventions.