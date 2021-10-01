Fiji
Fiji Project Highlights: Emergency Assistance to Re-Establish the Livelihoods of Households Affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold (OSRO/FIJ/002/NZE)
Attachments
Objective: To restore the agricultural livelihoods and enhance the food security of the most vulnerable communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.
Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture.
Beneficiaries reached: 1 908 households (9 540 people).
Activities implemented:
Provided 1 481 semi-commercial farming households with a total of 3 500 capsicum seedlings, 3 500 chilli seedlings, 3 500 eggplant seedlings, 3 500 English cabbage seedlings, 300 papaya seedlings and 3 500 tomato seedlings.
Provided 354 subsistence farming households with a total of 4 500 cassava cuttings, 5 000 dalo ni tana suckers, 3 500 duruka cuttings and 5 000 sweet potato cuttings.
Provided mechanical land preparation services to a total of 73 commercial and semi-commercial farming households.
Results:
Enabled 1 481 semi-commercial farming households to produce a total of 27.5 tonnes of capsicum, 11 tonnes of chilli, 27.5 tonnes of eggplant, 27.5 tonnes of English cabbage, 27 tonnes of papaya and 18.3 tonnes of tomato.
Enabled 354 subsistence farming households to produce a total of 7 tonnes of cassava, 10.6 tonnes of dalo ni tana, 2.1 tonnes of duruka and 21.2 tonnes of sweet potato.
Enabled 73 commercial and semi-commercial farming households to cultivate a total of 66.74 ha of arable land, thanks to mechanical land preparation services.
Restored the livelihoods and enhanced the food security of 1 908 farming households.
Increased the availability of food in the local markets of the Central, Northern and Western Divisions of Fiji; and stimulated local economic activities through contracting local service providers (e.g. seed nurseries and private contractors for mechanical land preparation services).