Fiji Project Highlights: Emergency Assistance to Re-Establish the Livelihoods of Households Affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold (OSRO/FIJ/002/NZE)

Objective: To restore the agricultural livelihoods and enhance the food security of the most vulnerable communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture.

Beneficiaries reached: 1 908 households (9 540 people).

Activities implemented:

Provided mechanical land preparation services to a total of 73 commercial and semi-commercial farming households.

Provided 354 subsistence farming households with a total of 4 500 cassava cuttings, 5 000 dalo ni tana suckers, 3 500 duruka cuttings and 5 000 sweet potato cuttings.

Provided 1 481 semi-commercial farming households with a total of 3 500 capsicum seedlings, 3 500 chilli seedlings, 3 500 eggplant seedlings, 3 500 English cabbage seedlings, 300 papaya seedlings and 3 500 tomato seedlings.

Results:

Enabled 1 481 semi-commercial farming households to produce a total of 27.5 tonnes of capsicum, 11 tonnes of chilli, 27.5 tonnes of eggplant, 27.5 tonnes of English cabbage, 27 tonnes of papaya and 18.3 tonnes of tomato.

Enabled 354 subsistence farming households to produce a total of 7 tonnes of cassava, 10.6 tonnes of dalo ni tana, 2.1 tonnes of duruka and 21.2 tonnes of sweet potato.

Enabled 73 commercial and semi-commercial farming households to cultivate a total of 66.74 ha of arable land, thanks to mechanical land preparation services.

Restored the livelihoods and enhanced the food security of 1 908 farming households.