Fiji Meteorological Services: Severe TC Gita (CAT5) Gradually Moving Away, 5pm, 14 February 2018

Severe Tropical Cyclone Gita (Severe TC Gita) intensified into a Category 5 (CAT5) system this morning and continues to move westward at 16km/hr. It is expected to gradually weaken as it tracks to southwest and away from Fiji.

Severe TC Gita was located near 21.2 degrees south latitude and 177.3 degrees east longitude or about 260 km south southwest of Kadavu at 3pm today and continues to move westsouthwest direction at about 15km/hr.

On this track, the Severe TC Gita is expected to be located about 380 kilometres southwest of Kadavu at 2am tonight and about 545 kilometres southwest of Kadavu at 2pm tomorrow.

Gale warning remains in force for Kadavu and nearby smaller islands whilst strong wind warning remains in force for rest of Fiji. The winds are expected to ease gradually as Severe TC Gita moves further southwestward.

For areas under gale warning, damaging gale force winds with average speed of 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr. Expect periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms and damaging heavy swells with sea flooding of coastal areas.

For areas under strong wind warning, strong southwest to northeast winds with an average speed of 55km/hr and momentary gusts to 80km/hr. Expect occasional rain, becoming frequent and heavy at times and few squally thunderstorms. Localised heavy falls may lead to flooding of low-lying areas.

For Southern Koro Sea, Southwest Viti Levu, and Kadavu Passage, expect winds of over 63 knots with phenomenal seas within 50 nautical miles, over 47 knots with very high seas about 90 nautical miles and over 33 knots with high seas about 240 nautical miles of cyclone centre.

For the rest of Fiji waters, expect southerly winds 25 to 30 knots, gusting to 40 knots, and rough to very rough seas with moderate to heavy swells.

Severe TC Gita will be closely monitored until it moves out of Fiji’s area of responsibility.

All communities are advised to take alerts and warnings seriously. For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj, for Special Weather Bulletin: http://www.met.gov.fj/aifs_prods/20021.txt.