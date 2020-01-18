Fiji Meteorological Service Media Release No.56: Tropical Cyclone Tino heading towards Vanua Levu (12pm, Friday, 17 January, 2020)

Tropical Depression TD04F intensified to a category one tropical cyclone at 3am today and named Tropical Cyclone(TC) Tino. TC Tino is anticipated to make landfall over Vanua Levu at 6pm today.

At 11am today, TC Tino was located near 14.2 south latitude, 177.9 east longitude or about 210km south-southeast of Rotuma and about 300km northwest of Labasa at 9am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km/hr with momentary gusts to 100km/hr. TC Tino is moving south-southeast at about 20km/hr.

On this forecast track TC Tino is expected to be located about 70km east-southeast of Labasa or 130km west-northwest of Vanua Balavu at 9pm today and about 40km south of Lakeba or 170km north-northeast of Ono-i-Lau at 9am tomorrow.

For Rotuma: Expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 65km/hr and momentary gusts to 95km/hr. periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms. Sea flooding should be expected along coastal areas especially during high tides.

For Lakeba, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Fulaga and Ogea: Expect strong winds with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 65km/hr increasing to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 65km/hr and momentary gusts to 95km/hr from midday and further increasing to destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 95km/hr and momentary gusts to 130km/hr from tonight.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms. Sea flooding should be expected along coastal areas especially during high tides.

For Cikobia, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, the eastern half of Viti Levu,

Yasawa, Lomaiviti and the rest of Lau Group: Expect strong winds with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 65km/hr increasing to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 75km/hr and momentary gusts to 100km/hr from midday.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms. persistent localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas. Sea flooding along coast could be expected during high tides.

For the rest of the Fiji Group: Expect moderate to fresh southeast winds, increasing to strong winds with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 65km/hr from midday. Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms.

Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms. Persistent localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.