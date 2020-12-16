Fiji Meteorological Service Media Release No.13: Severe TC Yasa intensifies further into a Category 5 system and slow moving towards Fiji (1pm, Wednesday, 16 December, 2020)

Warnings

A Tropical Cyclone Warning is now in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands and expected to be in force for the rest of the group later today.

A Tropical Cyclone Alert remains in force for the rest Fiji

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

A Storm Surge and Damaging Heavy Swell Warning is now in force for coastal waters of Rotuma, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands.

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

A Flash Flood Alert is now in force for all low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams along Komave to Navua Town, Navua Town to Rewa, Rewa to Korovou and Korovou to Rakiraki in Vanua Levu and is also in force for all low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of Vanua Levu along Bua to Dreketi, Dreketi to Labasa and along Labasa to Udu Point.

Situation

Severe tropical cyclone Yasa has rapidly intensified and upgraded further into a category 5 system at 3am today. Severe TC Yasa was located near 14.6 south latitude and 174.1 east longitude or about 440km west-northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara, about 500km northwest of Nadi and about 395km southwest of Rotuma at midday today. The system is currently moving eastwards at about 6 knots or 11 kilometers per hour.

On this forecasted track, Severe TC Yasa is expected to be located about 280km northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara, about 360km north-northwest of Nadi and about 320km south-southwest of Rotuma at 3am tomorrow.

At 9am on Friday, the cyclone is expected to be located about 65km east-northeast of Yasawa-iRara, about 160km north-northeast of Nadi and about 460km south-southeast of Rotuma.

Destructive winds are likely to begin a several hours before the cyclone centre passes overhead or nearby.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone Zazu (category 2), has moved away from the Tonga towards the ocean between Tonga and Niue.