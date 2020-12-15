Fiji Meteorological Service Media Release No.11: Tropical depression TD02F intensifies into a tropical cyclone and named Tropical Cyclone Yasa (2pm, Monday, 14 December, 2020)

Tropical Depression, TD03F Intensifies Into Category 1 Tropical Cyclone Zazu

Warnings

A Gale Warning remains in force for open waters between Fiji and Rotuma.

Situation

Formerly tropical depression TD02F has intensified into a category 1 system and named tropical cyclone Yasa (TC Yasa) last night. The system is currently located over open waters between Fiji and Vanuatu.

TC Yasa is expected to make a clockwise loop just east of Vanuatu. This is due to a high pressure system sitting in the Tasman Sea which is also slowing down the movement of TC Yasa. The system will complete making the loop later tomorrow before taking a south-southeast movement towards Fiji.

TC Yasa is expected to be located just to the west of Viti Levu with severe cyclone strength on Friday. With the system moving down towards Fiji, the associated trough and convergence zone will start to bring the active rain bands over the group. By Saturday, the system is expected to slip just to the west of Viti Levu and Kadavu and continue to move southward.

Meanwhile, another Tropical depression, TD03F which lies just to the north of Tonga has also intensified further into a category 1 tropical cyclone and named tropical cyclone Zazu (TC Zazu) at midday today.