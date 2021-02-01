Fiji Meteorological Service Media Release No. 09: TC Ana downgraded to Category 2 while TD07F weakens further into a Low Pressure System (2pm, Monday, 01 February, 2021)

Tropical Cyclone(TC) Ana has weakened and downgraded to a category 2 system at midday today while located about 240km south-southwest of Matuku and about 240km west-southwest of Onoi-Lau. TC Ana is moving south-southeast at about 13km/hr. The associated gale force winds up to 65km/hr and rain is expected to continue affecting Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa and Matuku in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone(TC) Bina was downgraded to a tropical depression 07F(TD07F) at 6am today and further weakened into a low pressure system at 9am while remaining to the far northwest of the Fiji Group. The associated convergence zone is expected to bring gale force winds up to 65km/hr gusting to 90km/hr and heavy rain over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau Group.

Damaging gale force winds can cause damages to weak structures and houses of very light materials over these areas. It can also cause damage to crops and vegetation.

Strong west to northwest winds with average speeds of 65km/hr and momentary gusts of up to 80km/hr with heavy rain is expected to continue affecting the rest of the Fiji Group.

Flooding of roads, villages, towns and communities near streams, rivers and low lying areas remains a threat to the Fiji Group.

Moderate to heavy swells and breaking waves reaching the coastal areas that can cause coastal inundation and sea flooding especially during high tide. Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The current situation is closely monitored. Members of the public are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information and adhere to authorities on the ground.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj.You can also visit the Fiji Meteorological Service official Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for latest updates.