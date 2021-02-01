Fiji Meteorological Service Media Release No. 08: TC Ana Moves Out Of Viti Levu Heading Towards Kadavu, Another Tropical Depression 07F Monitored In Our Region (2pm, Sunday, 31 January, 2021)

Around 10pm last night, the centre of Tropical(TC) Ana moved pass the northern part of the Yasawa Group and headed towards Viti Levu. TC Ana slowed down over the Bligh Waters whilst making its way towards Viti Levu early this morning. While slow moving TC Ana strengthened into a category 2 system as it encountered favorable conditions for intensification.

At 6am today, TC Ana as a category 2 system made landfall near Rakiraki and continued to track south-southeast over the Central Division towards the Suva area. By midday today, the centre of TC Ana was located over the coast of Viti Levu between Suva and Navua heading towards Kadavu.

Very strong winds have been reported over Kadavu this morning and is expected to pick up as the centre approaches closer to Kadavu. TC Ana is expected to pass Kadavu tonight.

Close to the centre of TC Ana, destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 100km/hr and momentary gusts of up to 140km/hr will continue to be felt over Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, the western half of Vanua Levu, Lomaiviti Group, Vatulele, Beqa, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands and the Moala Group.

Winds of these strength and speed can cause significant damage to trees, weak structures and houses, heavy damage to crops and power failures. Small crafts may break moorings due to storms force winds.

Damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 85km/hr and momentary gusts of up to 120km/hr expected over the rest of the Fiji Group. Impacts will be minor damages to weak structures, minor damages to houses of very light materials in exposed communities. Damages to crops and vegetation with trees tilting due to gales is also likely.

Rain will continue to be heavy and frequent with thunderstorms causing widespread flooding of roads, villages, towns and communities near streams, rivers and low lying areas of Fiji.

Expect very high seas and heavy swells with breaking waves reaching the coastal areas that may cause coastal inundation and sea flooding especially during high tide. Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Sea conditions are too dangerous for sea travel, sailing and other sea activities.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression 07F(TD07F) is being monitored in our region and is currently located to the east of Rotuma. There’s moderate to high potential for TD07F to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

The current situation is closely monitored. Members of the public are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information and adhere to authorities on the ground.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj.You can also visit the Fiji Meteorological Service official Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for latest updates.