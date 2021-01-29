Fiji Meteorological Service Media Release No. 05: Potential remains high for TD05F to develop into a cyclone early tomorrow as it heads towards Fiji (11am, Friday, 29 January, 2021)

High Risk of Widespread Heavy Rainfall, Flooding and Damaging Winds

The tropical depression TD06F has weakened and moved out of Lau waters overnight. The system currently located over the vicinity of Tonga.

Meanwhile, tropical depression TD05F with associated active trough of low pressure and convergence zone affects the Fiji Group.

TD05F is located over open waters between Vanuatu and Fiji at 9am today. The system is currently moving eastwards towards Fiji. TD05F has a very high potential to intensify into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

On its anticipated development and track, the system may bring damaging gale force winds over Yasawa Group and the Northern Division early tomorrow. Strong winds expected over the rest of the Fiji Group which may increase to damaging gale force winds from later tomorrow.

The gale force and strong winds has potential to cause destruction to weak structures, disruption of electrical power distribution and communication services. It can also cause severe damage to crops and vegetation.

With the ground already saturated and more rain forecasted, there’s increased risk of landslides, flash flooding of low lying areas and flooding of streams and rivers. Therefore, all communities living in flood and landslide prone areas need to remain alert and take precautions when necessary.

Members of the public are advised to keep away from flooded drains, streams and rivers whilst motorists are requested to take extreme care when driving as there is risk of poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

TD05F which may possibly be a tropical cyclone as it moves closer towards the group, can bring high waves of possibly more than 6 meters which poses the risk of possible high waves and coastal inundation along coastlines of Fiji especially over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Vanua Levu and Viti Levu. The high waves will be enhanced during high tides. Sea conditions will be too dangerous for sailing and other sea activities.

The current situation is closely monitored. Members of the public are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information and adhere to authorities on the ground.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj.You can also visit the Fiji Meteorological Service official Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for latest updates.