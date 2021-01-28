Fiji Meteorological Service Media Release No. 04: Tropical Cyclone alert in force for parts of the group (2pm, Thursday, 28 January, 2021)

Heavy Rainfall, Strong Winds, Flooding And Potential Storm Surge

Tropical depression TD05F was located to the east of Vanuatu at 9am today. TD05F is starting to become better organised and is expected to develop into a category 1 tropical cyclone within the next two days or earlier. TD05F is currently slow moving and expected to track towards Fiji in the next two days.

The tropical low that lies over the Lau Group had upgraded to a tropical disturbance TD06F and further intensified to a depression at 10am today. Gale force winds associated with tropical depression TD06F affects the Lau Group. The system is currently slow moving and expected to move out of Lau waters in the next 24 hours. TD06F has a low potential to intensify into a tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, tropical depression TD04F has weakened overnight and was located to west of Vanuatu at 9am this morning.

Damaging gale force winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms expected over Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands, Taveuni and Lau Group. Possibility of flash flooding of low lying areas and sea flooding of coastal areas over these places.

Fresh to strong winds expected over the rest of the Fiji Group which may further increase to damaging gale force winds from early Saturday morning. Rain is expected to become frequent with thunderstorms from later today. Flash flooding of low lying areas and sea flooding of coastal areas is likely. Poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Seafarers are warned of gale force winds and high seas over waters of northern Vanua Levu and Lau. Strong winds and rough seas for the rest of Fiji waters.

Extremely rough seas having a total wave height of 6 to 8 meters or more and heavy swells is anticipated. Possible storm surge with sea flooding of low lying coastal areas during high tides, with storm surge heights up to 2 to 3 meters expected along the coast in the coming days when TD05F which is possibly a tropical cyclone by then tracks closer to the Fiji Group.

The current situation is closely monitored. Members of the public are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj. You can also visit the Fiji Meteorological Service official Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram for latest updates.