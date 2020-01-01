Fiji Meteorological Service, Government of Republic of Fiji: Media Release No.51, 4pm, Tuesday, 31 December 2019

TC SARAI MOVED AWAY FROM FIJI EARLIER TODAY

Tropical Cyclone Sarai has gradually weakened and downgraded to a category 1 system. TC Sarai continues to move further away to the far southeast of Fiji.

However, a Strong Wind Warning remains in force for land areas of Komo, Kabara, Namuka-iLau, Ogea, Fulaga, Lakeba, Oneata and Moce. Winds easing later today.

Meanwhile, a moderate to strong southerly wind flow prevails over the group.

Forecast to midnight tomorrow for Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Ogea, Fulaga, Lakeba, Oneata and Moce: Expect strong southwest to southerly winds with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr and rough to very rough seas. Winds expected to ease by later today. Cloudy periods with some showers anticipated over these places.

Elsewhere: Expect cloudy periods with brief showers. Moderate southerly winds and moderate seas.

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service’s website, www.met.gov.fj.