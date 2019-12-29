Fiji Meteorological Service, Government of Republic of Fiji: Media Release No.49, 3pm, Sunday, 29 December 2019

TC SARAI SOUTHEAST OF KADAVU AND CONTINUES MOVING EAST TOWARDS SOUTHERN LAU

A “Storm Warning” remains in force for Kadavu, Matuku, Moala, Totoya, Vanuvatu, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-I-Lau, Ogea, Fulaga, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau.

A “Gale Warning” remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Beqa and Vatulele, eastern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti, the rest of Lau Group.

A “Strong Wind Warning” remains in force for western Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group.

A “Heavy Rain Warning” remains in force for the Fiji Group.

A “Flash Flood Warning” remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to major rivers in the Central, Northern and Western Division.

A “Flood Warning” remains in force for low lying areas and areas downstream of Navolau Station in the Rewa River.

Tropical cyclone Sarai, category 2 was located near 20.0 south latitude, 179.2 east longitude or about 110km south-southwest of Matuku or 130km southeast of Kadavu at 1pm today. Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 150km/hr. The cyclone is moving east southeast at about 10km/hr.

The centre should be located about 100km north-northwest of Ono-i-Lau or 120km southeast of Matuku or 130km south-southwest of Kabara at 12am tomorrow and about 70km north- northeast of Ono-i-Lau or 150km south southeast of Kabara at 12pm tomorrow.

For Kadavu, Matuku, Moala, Totoya, Vanuvatu, Oneata, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-iLau, Ogea, Fulaga, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau:

Expect destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 170km/hr. Very high seas. Periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms. Localised heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying areas. Sea flooding to be expected during high tides.

For Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Beqa and Vatulele, eastern Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and the rest of Lau Group:

Expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 80km/hr with momentary gusts to 100 km/hr. High seas. Occasional rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms. Localised heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying areas. Coastal sea flooding to be expected During high tides if the cyclone centre passes nearby.

For Western Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group:

Expect strong westerly winds with average speeds of 45km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr.

Rough to very rough seas. Occasional rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms. Localised heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying areas and coastal sea flooding to be expected during high tides.

The following information is provided especially for the mariners

For Kadavu Passage and Southwest Viti Levu, Lomaiviti and Southern Lau Waters:

Expect northwest to southwest winds up to 60 knots gusting to 90 knots. Very high seas with damaging heavy southerly to northerly swells.

For Northern Vanua Levu, Northern Lau Waters and Vatu-i-Ra Passage:

Expect northwest to northeast winds up to 40 knots gusting to 60 Knots. High seas with damaging heavy southerly to northerly swells.

For Yasawa and Mamanuca Waters:

Expect westerly winds 20 to 30 knots gusting to 45 knots. Rough to very rough seas.

Members of the public are urged not to venture into or swim in flooded areas.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation closely. Members of the public are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information and take alerts and warnings seriously when issued.

