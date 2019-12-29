Fiji Meteorological Service, Government of Republic of Fiji: Media Release No.48, 3pm, Saturday, 28 December 2019

TC SARAI ANTICIPATED TO TRACK CLOSE TO MATUKU EARLY TOMORROW MORNING

A “Storm Warning” remains in force for Vatulele, Kadavu and Matuku and is now also in force for Moala and Totoya.

A “Gale Warning” remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and rest of the Lau Group.

A “Heavy Rain Warning” remains in force for the Fiji Group.

A “Flash Flood Warning” remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to major rivers in the Central, Northern and Western Division.

A “Flood Warning” remains in force for low lying areas and areas: adjacent to Korovou and Navua Rivers, downstream of Ba FSC Station in the Ba River, downstream of Nairukuruku Station in the Wainimala River, downstream to Navolau Station in the Rewa River, downstream of Nayavu Station in the Wainibuka River.

Tropical Cyclone Sarai, category 2 was located near 19.4 south latitude, 177.6 east longitude or about 70km southwest of Kadavu or about 160km southwest of Suva at 1pm today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 150km/hr. TC Sarai is moving southeast at about 16km/hr.

The centre should be located about 90km south-southeast of Kadavu or 150km west-southwest of Matuku 1am early tomorrow morning and about 150km southeast of Kadavu or 90km southwest of Matuku at 1pm tomorrow.

For Vatulele, Kadavu and Matuku, Moala and Totoya:

Expect destructive storm force winds with average speeds of 110km/hr with momentary gusts to 150km/hr. Very high seas. Periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms. Localised heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying areas. Coastal sea flooding to be expected during high tides if the cyclone centre passes nearby.

For Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands,

Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Lomaiviti and the rest of the Lau Group:

Expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 85km/hr with momentary gusts to 110 km/hr. High seas. Periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms. localised heavy rain may lead to flooding of low lying areas. Coastal sea flooding to be expected during high tides if the cyclone centre passes nearby.

The following information is provided especially for the mariners.

For Kadavu Passage and southwest Viti Levu, Lomaiviti and southern Lau Waters:

Expect up to 60 knots gusting to 85 knots. Very high seas with damaging heavy northwesterly swells.

For Yasawa and Mamanuca Waters, Northern Vanua Levu, Northern Lau Waters and Vatui-Ra Passage:

Expect northwest to northeast winds up to 45 knots gusting to 65 knots. High seas with damaging heavy northerly swells.

Members of the public are urged not to venture into or swim in flooded areas.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation closely. Members of the public are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information and take alerts and warnings seriously when issued.

