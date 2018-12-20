Fiji Meningococcal C Outbreak Situation Report: Volume 14, 2018 (Report Date: 23rd September, 2018)

Overview

The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) declared an

outbreak of meningococcal C on Tuesday March 20th, 2018.

The last confirmed case was reported in September this year and the situation is being monitored by the Ministry, through the National

Meningococcal Disease Taskforce.

The Taskforce continnues to coordinate the response to the outbreak,

including strengthening surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, clinical management, public health interventions and risk communications..