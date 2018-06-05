Fiji Meningococcal C Outbreak Situation Report: Volume 08, 2018 (Report Date: May 14th, 2018)

Overview

• The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) declared an outbreak of meningococcal C on Tuesday March 20th, 2018.

• The Ministry, through the National Meningococcal Disease Taskforce, continues to coordinate the response to the outbreak, including strengthening surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, clinical management, public health interventions and risk communications.

• The Fijian government has committed to vaccinating everyone from ages 1-19, a population of 333,876 (over a third of the Fijian population).