Fiji Meningococcal C Outbreak Situation Report: Volume 08, 2018 (Report Date: June 04, 2018)
Overview
The Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) declared a national outbreak of meningococcal C on Tuesday Marcy 20th, 2018.
The Ministry, through the National Meningococcal Disease Taskforce, continues to coordinate the response to the outbreak, including strengthening surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, clinical management, public health interventions and risk communications.
Men C mass vaccination for 1-19 year olds began May 14th in the Central Division and Rs Subdivision currently is into its fourth week and will conclude after week 6.