Fiji launches Bula Kids to promote learning and prepare young children for school

During this second wave of COVID-19 in the country, young children will now have a new option to continue learning from home

Suva, Fiji, 26 May 2021 – Thousands of young Fijian children around the country will now be able to connect with Vili, Kamoe, Shreya, Iqbal and Zoe from *Bula Kids *to strengthen learning at home through a new partnership between the Fijian Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts and UNICEF.

*Bula Kids *is an animated TV series that uses the power of multimedia to build children’s learning and life skills using five children who portray the diversity of the community in Fiji. The episodes focus on the alphabet, colours, counting, fire safety, manners, music, opposites, shapes, objects that sink and float, as well as basic hygiene, which is the first episode to be launched on Monday 31 May.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Hon. Rosy Akbar, highlighted the importance of ensuring continuity of learning for students, including the youngest learners, during the school closure.

"While our children need to be home for their own safety, we are providing a platform for children to learn, and also parents to get directly involved in the learning process with their children," said Hon. Minister Akbar. "Using animation, we want to make the process enjoyable, as well as fruitful, and we encourage parents to take the time and ensure their children are taking advantage of this valuable resource."

A first of its kind in Fiji and developed entirely within the country with local characters, content and languages, Bula Kids is aimed at young children aged between two to six years and their families. The animated TV series also aims to expand language capabilities through vocabulary learning with segments aired in English, i-Taukei and Fiji Hindi.

With the support of parents and families, meaningful conversations can be held after each segment to explore and practice the learnings presented.

“We are pleased that children will be able to learn important lessons through Bula Kids including how to properly wash their hands, a critical skill to stay healthy,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett. “We thank the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts for their partnership to provide a platform for children to continue learning, as well as to encourage parents to try the activities that are recommended at the end of each segment with their children.”

Bula Kids will start airing on FBC TV and Walesi platforms from 31 May, 2021.

Notes to Editors:

About the Fijian Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts:

The Fijian Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts is responsible for the design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of educational legislations, policies and programmes in Fiji. MEHA provides the structures, human resources, budget and administrative and management support to ensure that the quality of service delivery is maintained at a high level.

For more information, please contact:

Alrina Ali, Fijian Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts, Tel: +679 9986490, alrina.ali@govnet.gov.fj

Zubnah Khan, UNICEF Pacific, Tel: +679 9988137, zukhan@unicef.org