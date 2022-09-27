Fiji: Humanitarian Coordination Structure (As of 16 June 2022)

The Humanitarian Coordination Structure in Fiji comprises of three levels: at the strategic level, the National Disaster Management Council chaired by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development & Disaster Management (MRMDDM), at the coordination level; are three sub-committees; Mitigation & Prevention, Preparedness and Emergency committees chaired by the Permanent Secretary for MRMDDM - who is also the Disaster Controller. At the operational level, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) is managed by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO). The legislative framework for the coordination of humanitarian affairs (preparedness, response, early recovery) is the National Disaster Management Act 1998. The national cluster system is based on the global cluster system which was introduced in 2005 during a major reform of the humanitarian coordination, known as the Humanitarian Reform Agenda, to enhance predictability, accountability and partnership. National clusters are led by relevant ministries or government departments and in few cases co-led by international organizations. The national clusters are being supported by the Pacific Humanitarian Team’s regional clusters.

