Fiji
Fiji govt warns of 'LTDD' diseases post-cyclone
Fiji's government has warned of a rise in diseases with the potential to prove deadlier than Cyclone Harold which hit the country this month.
Read more on Radio New Zealand International
RW COVID-19 page: Find latest updates on global humanitarian responses
Fiji
Fiji's government has warned of a rise in diseases with the potential to prove deadlier than Cyclone Harold which hit the country this month.
Read more on Radio New Zealand International