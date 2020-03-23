Fiji - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, Fiji NDMO, Fiji MET, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2020)

Heavy rainfall during the last days days triggered floods and landslides across Fiji.

On 20 March, the National Disaster Management Office of Fiji warned against heavy rain and flash flood. The national authorities reported 3 people died and one was injured in a landslide in Namosi province (Viti Levu island). Road access was cut by flood waters, isolating communities in Nausori Province (Viti Levu). Damaged buildings by flooding was reported in Navua Province (Viti Levu island).

Flash flood warning remains in force for central-north of Fiji, and moderate to locally heavy rainfall, thunderstorms are forecast over most of Fiji on 23-24 March.