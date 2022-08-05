Fiji Cash Working Group Terms of Reference (November 2020)

I. Background and Fiji Experience in Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA)

Following the Grand Bargain agreement at the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016, cash-transfers/assistance has become the preferred humanitarian response modality. Academic and policy research provides strong evidence of the comparative advantages of cash-based transfers in humanitarian and development contexts compared to in-kind assistance. These include cost-effectiveness, empowering beneficiaries to make their own decisions based on their unique needs, allowing beneficiaries a greater and more dignified choice, supporting local markets and economies, enhancing communities and improving social cohesion among different groups.

The adoption of CVA is not new to the Pacific in general, and Fiji in particular. CVA has been systematically embedded within the national social protection system in Fiji, where identified households receive their entitlement in the form of cash or food vouchers. CVA in Fiji is feasible and appropriate due to the presence of existing government social safety net programs, financial services and infrastructure, and a supportive private sector.

The first large-scale CVA in Fiji dates back to 2016 when Tropical Cyclone (TC) Winston severely impacted Fiji causing extensive damage. Following TC Winston, the Government of Fiji introduced large-scale cash and voucher transfers to reduce the impact of the shock. Several key actors have responded to the impacts of TC Harold and Covid-19 through existing Government social safety nets and more direct implementation modalities. In November 2020 WFP, together with DSW and Poverty Monitoring Unit (PMU), as part of the recovery response to TC Harold, supported a vertical expansion of existing social protection programs (PBS, SPS,

CPA and Disability Allowance (DA). At the same time DFAT, the World Bank and Save the Children are providing significant cash and related technical assistance.

With the increased number of key actors and growing use of CVA to respond to disasters and the impacts of Covid-19, agencies are in need of a forum to coordinate and share information including beneficiary targeting,

Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), transfer value, lessons learned, technical assistance and capacity building initiatives.